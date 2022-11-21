JOPLIN, Mo. — This holiday week has officials and volunteers with “Joplin Bright Futures” busy.

This morning, they were packing snack packs for Joplin students ahead of the upcoming long holiday weekend.

They’re also getting ready for “Giving Tuesday”, which is next Tuesday.

It’s a day where folks across the country are encouraged to help the fundraising campaigns of the nonprofits in their communities.

“Bright Futures” has a new campaign; it’s called, “25 to Thrive.”

“And we’re hoping that we can get 25 minutes of people’s time to volunteer. 25 minutes is a Lunch Pal, like a mentor for a student. $25 would buy 6 of our snack packs or a winter coat, pair of shoes. Anyone can give 25 of something, so 25 seconds even is a smile and a kind word for a kid. It’s about helping our students thrive, not just helping them get by,” said Amanda Stone, JBF.

Amanda Stone also tells us the snack pack need is through the roof right now. They’re packing more than 100 more than they did this time a year ago.

You may be asking yourself, how can I help?

There are resources on Bright Future’s website, here.

Those who wish to donate can visit Bright Future’s Facebook page here.

There is information on “25 to Thrive” on their Facebook page as well, which you can visit here.

You can always bring a donation (or even mail one) to the Joplin Schools Memorial Education Center at 825 S. Pearl Ave.