JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School Board has chosen new leadership. School Board President Jeff Koch was selected for another term. This will be the final year of his second school board term and third time serving as president.

Derek Gander was selected as vice president.

“I’m excited to be able to continue in this role and try and help make our board even better. We are looking at this year of trying to emphasize education of our board,” said Jeff Koch, School Board President. “I think Derek will be fantastic. He’s energetic. He wants to get right to the heart of the matter. And I think he can be efficient and I look forward to working with him.”

The School Board also welcomed its newest elected members — David Weaver and Donald Greenlee. They replace Sharrock Dermott and Dr. Michael Joseph.