JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools has announced their pick for the position of Board Education Secretary and Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent.

Cheryl Warstler will step into the job in July of next year, one month after her successor, Pat Waldo, retires from the role. Waldo served as Board Secretary for 10 1/2 years, Joplin Schools said in their release.

Since 2004, Warstler has served as Joplin High School’s Financial Secretary. She began as a receptionist in 2002.

The duty of the board secretary is to maintain school board records, archive all school board meetings and decisions, and provide transparency on school district business.

Warstler’s husband, Jeff, taught at JHS for 24 years.