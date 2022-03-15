JOPLIN, Mo. — The latest in touchscreen technology is coming to Joplin’s new Dover Hill Elementary School.

School board members also approved the purchase of 38 Clevertouch panels and mounts for each classroom. As many as 10 students can use one at a time. They can also be used with laptops.

“It’s a better technology and we can control it through an MDM management console where we can update and keep the panels working. So we don’t have to disrupt the class if we need to do something with the panel,” said Eric Pitcher, Joplin Schools Director of Technology.

The new panels come with a $94,000 price tag.