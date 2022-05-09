JOPLIN, Mo. — A Monday morning bank robbery in Joplin has left investigators searching for a suspect.

It happened shortly after 10:00 AM when an unidentified suspect entered the Great Southern Bank on S. Rangeline Rd. brandishing a weapon. The robber was able to steal an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

An image of the man was posted to Joplin Police Department’s Facebook page (below).

Alleged Joplin bank robber

JPD is now asking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect. If you have information on this case or the individual sought by police, you are urged to contact the department at (417) 623-3131.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.