JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.

Businesses within the area will remain open along with the downtown parking lots.

The City of Joplin urges drivers to use extreme caution in the work area.