JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin families are getting closer thanks to the power of a paintbrush. Create ‘N Sip Studios in Downtown Joplin hosts a variety of painting classes.

And today, Coleman, the studio’s owner, led participants through painting a Weeping Willow tree with acrylic paint.

While Coleman had an example of the finished project, he encouraged the class to get creative and paint the scene how they would like to. There is only one rule in Coleman’s classes — just have fun with it.

“It’s with the idea that at the end, maybe you re-find that creativeness in you that you had when you were younger or, you know, it gets you back into painting or drawing or doing anything artistic-like,” said Coleman, Owner & Artist, Create N Sip Studios.

Participants left with their canvases covered in a light pink Weeping Willow tree over a dark-night landscape.

Those interested can visit the studio’s website by following this link here.