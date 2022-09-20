JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin neighborhood festival is getting a colorful boost, thanks to some students at Joplin High School. This art class is tackling posters for the musical groups taking part in Porchfest 2022. There will be 30 paintings, each focusing on one of the bands and showcasing the kind of music they perform.

The students have been working on the project for about two weeks and are excited to get involved.

“We painted the signs in here. And then I was asked to help with face painting because I helped with face painting for the neighborhood Memorial Day party. And then my dad volunteered our house for one of the porches for a band to play on,” said Emily Evans, JHS Sr.

“They’re not having to go pay to do stuff and we’re getting to help them and not only help promote Joplin art and the art program. But also help promote the bands. So it just helps bring everyone together and it’s a nice way for everyone to interact with one another,” said Grayden Cravens, JHS Sr.

The class has an extra incentive to do their best work… Since their teacher Luke Smith, Principal Steve Gilbreth, and Orchestra Director Kylee Van Horn are in the annual event.

30 local bands will be performing on porches throughout the North Heights Neighborhood on October first.