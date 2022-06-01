JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce (JACC) announced Wednesday that the Chamber’s Board of Directors has selected their new President.

Travis Stephens

Travis Stephens was chosen as the Chamber’s new President and “brings experience leading regional chambers and economic development knowledge to the organization,” JACC said in a press release. Stephen’s hiring comes after the departure of former JACC President, Toby Teeter in July 2021.

Stephens graduated the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and later attended the University of Central Arkansas for graduate studies toward a Master of Science in Community & Development.

After working as President & CEO of the Clarksville-Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, Stephens and his family relocated to northwest Arkansas in 2016. Here, he worked for the City of Bella Vista to create the city’s first economic development program as the Economic Development Manager. More recently he filled the role of Chief Operations Officer for the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce since March of 2019.

“After careful consideration of candidates brought to us by way of a national search, the Search Committee, Chamber Board, and stakeholders were pleased by Travis’ knowledge of chamber work. His ideas for leading our Chamber and building the local economy through leveraging collaborative partnerships will benefit the Chamber, community, and region.,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, Past Chair of the JACC Board.

The selection process spanned an eleven-month period and across the nation, the release also stated. Stephen’s first day with the Chamber is June 28th.