JOPLIN, Mo. — If you love geraniums, there’s an easy way to get them tomorrow for a good cause.

Joplin Area Catholic Schools have about 200 of the plants for sale to the public. Proceeds of the sale will go towards their athletic program.

Ryan Taffner says the annuals come in 12 inch pots and are already starting to bloom.

“We will be here tomorrow, on Wednesday from 2:30 to 5:30 on the east side of McAuley in the grotto and then if any time other than that they can call McAuley school to arrange a time or come to the school during business hours,” said Taffner, V.P., JACS Booster Club

McAuley High School is located at 930 South Pearl Avenue in Joplin.

The plants cost $30 for one, two for $50 and $25 for each additional plant.

For more information you can call 417-439-9650.