JOPLIN, Mo. — F.D.R. was in his first term as president and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves was in theaters when a unique service group first formed in Joplin.

Today they celebrated their 85th year in operation. But members say there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to make things right.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That’s a good way to describe the purpose for the now 85-year-old Sorotimist International Club of Joplin.

“Our main focus is to serve women and young girls,” said Lynda Banwart, President, Soroptimist International of Joplin

The local group started with 15 members just 15 years after the international organization was founded. At the time, area women couldn’t join any other community service group.

While that’s changed, President Lynda Banwardt says the goal of the the organization continues to be as necessary as it ever has been.

“So many of those same issues are here today; poverty, women facing poverty, and difference in salary and educational opportunities, and homelessness. We still look for opportunities to assist women and children with those problems today,” she added.

Although some change has taken place over the decades, the road to equility continues to be difficult in many respects, as females continue to suffer disproportionally from sexual assault, racism, domestic violence, and sex trafficking.

Kathy Norris joined back in 1979, and she’s been proud to be part of a group that gives back to the community in many, many ways.

“I’ve enjoyed it the whole time, especailly the camp for Foster Children that’s been going for over 30 years, and we do so many things, it’s a great group,” she said.

The organization continues to provide career mentoring, educational scholarships for area young women to attend college or training programs, and provide specially designed dolls to educate young people about shaken baby syndrome.

The organization is also seeking new members, if you’d like more information you can visit their website here. You can also visit the club`s Facebook page by following this link here.