JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin announced Wednesday that SkyWest Airlines operated by United Express will continue to offer a dual hub service plan throughout 2022 at the Joplin airport.

This service will include daily nonstop flight to Chicago in the morning with an evening nonstop return arrival. Five days (Thurs – Mon) a week travelers will also be able to fly to and from Denver as well.

Joplin city management worked with SkyWest officials to keep their services since earlier this year SkyWest intended to terminate its service at the airport. The original termination plan was only due to a shortage of pilots – something airlines across the U.S. have felt and cut services as a result.

“Air service is essential for our community, and drives economic growth and opportunities,” said Nick Edwards, City Manager. “We are pleased to say that Joplin residents can be confident in booking flights for the rest of 2022.”

Travelers can visit FlyJoplin.com or United.com or other travel websites to book flights from Joplin Regional Airport, where parking is free.