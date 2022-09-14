JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s mining history is front and center as city leaders get ready for a big celebration next year. 2023 marks the City’s 150th birthday — or sesquicentennial. A committee is working on a list of activities to celebrate – and will mark the occasion with this logo. The image focuses on the years 1873 to 2023, but especially a Sunshine Lamp helmet and the tools needed to get the job done.

There’s also a second image for the committee itself.

“The actual Commission’s logo. And in the center part, you’ll see we’ve got the silhouette of Missouri from the bicentennial. You’ve got the iris which is the Joplin City flower for the sesquicentennial. Also the formation of the United States and also the Route 66 shield for the 250th birthday of our country as well as the 100th birthday of Route 66,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director.

Projects for the 150th birthday include a commemorative coin showing off both logos. They are available through Southwest Missouri Bank and cost $20. Proceeds will go to help offset the costs of programming for the 2023 celebration.