JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School’s Student Council will host a trunk-or-treat event for the community. The event will be held at the high school, located at 2104 Indiana Avenue. The community is invited to attend Thursday, October 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Several representatives from student organizations, clubs, and groups from JHS will be set up indoors with candy and other Halloween-themed activities. All ages are invited to attend free of charge.

Enter the main doors and then go upstairs for trick-or-treating. For more information call JHS at (417) 625-5230.