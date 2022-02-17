JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area officials are putting their heads together to prioritize future upgrades in the metro region.

The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization, or JATSO, is a collaboration among several cities and counties to identify needs and how to spend federal funds to handle them.

That includes upcoming construction on South Range Line to improve the bypass at 27th Street.

“Sounds like the delays they thought they were going to have on material acquisition hopefully won’t be as bad as they were thinking. They’re hoping the closure will be able to proceed some time mid-April, potentially a little later than that,” said Dakota Rusk, Joplin Traffic Engineer.

JATSO members also discussed future projects to add a railroad overpass on east 32nd Street and the resurfacing of 7th Street between Range Line and Schifferdecker.