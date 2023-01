JOPLIN, Mo. — More than two years of construction is officially wrapping up as Jasper County gets ready to launch its new courts building.

Officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the project at 7th and Pearl.

The public ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., followed by an open house through noon.

The new building houses court operations, along with the Joplin office of several county officials.

Construction began in December 2020, following voter approval of the project in 2019.