JOPLIN, Mo. — After just a few years in operation, an area organization that helps kids through a difficult time in their lives is looking to grow, and they need your help to do it, in more ways than one.

Unless you’re familiar with the court system in southwest Missouri, you probably don’t have any idea of just how many kids that have suffered abuse or neglect while in the Foster Care System.

“Every night, there are between 450 and 500 children in Foster Care in Jasper County.” Debi Koelkebeck, Executive Director, Jasper County CASA.

Trying to look out for as many of those young people as possible is the purpose behind the Jasper County CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate program, of which Debi Koelkebeck is Executive Director.

“I was a volunteer as an advocate in Newton County and when we realized how the need was so great in Jasper County, that there wasn’t a program that we decided to start a new program here,” said Koelkebeck.

That was back in 2018, and the organization was housed in a small, temporary office in Joplin, but that’s changing.

Thanks to the generosity of a host of area businesses and individuals, the group has raised enough money to start construction on a 4,500 square-foot building of their very own.

“This will primarily be used as a an office space for the volunteer coordinators and training facility and then also a place where advocates can go with the children in Foster Care,” said Andy Perigo, Jasper County CASA Building Committee.

Perigo says the cost of construction of the new facility could be as much as $1.1 million, 75% of which has already been raised. It could be finished by sometime this summer.

In the meantime, a push is on to try and get more people to become advocate volunteers.

If you’d like to contribute to the building fund, or are interested in becoming a CASA follow this link here.