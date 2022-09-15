JOPLIN, Mo. — This fall James River Church is stepping up to help nearly a dozen southwest Missouri elementary schools. Thursday, church members were at McKinley Elementary School in Joplin.

Throughout the next two months, the church will give away 12,000 thousand meals, which is nearly 15 tons of food. In addition to that, they are also including some essential items. The items were available for pickup until the church ran out.

“So every single bag has cleaning supplies, some hygiene products in it, and then also enough food to make a couple of meals and some snacks. And so on the outside of the bag, it says you are loved and we really feel like if we can just take care of a family for even a whole week, that really does show them that you are loved,” said Alex McDowell, Assistant Pastor James River Joplin.

Next week, the church will hand out food and essential items at West Central Elementary School. The rest of the stops are in the Springfield area.