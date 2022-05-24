JOPLIN, Mo. — Business owners looking to hire and retain employees got some tips, today, in Joplin. The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a “Talent Retention and Recruitment Workshop”.

Those in attendance learned more about digital marketing along with key ways to build talent strategies and develop prospective and current employees.

“Employers are are desperate to keep and retain people, that’s why it’s critically important to maintain culture, have the leadership and that’s why this workshop was so important for us as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to provide those tools to the business community,” said Doug Hunt, Director of Entrepreneurship, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hunt says it’s important for owners to “sell” the Joplin community as a whole because of the need to recruit outside labor to fill some of the current openings.