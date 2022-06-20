JOPLIN, Mo. — A new option to beat the heat at recess is in the spotlight at a Joplin school today.

A ribbon-cutting at Irving Elementary School highlighted four new shade canopies. The P.T.O. adopted the project after a survey of school staff pointed out the need.

Several community donations covered the $14,000 price tag for the canopies while another anonymous donation handled what would have been $12,000 in installation costs.

“With it being so hot, we obviously want to keep the kids as cool as possible, avoid any physician office visits, for parents that need to be at work and need to be out and about. So, we want to keep our kids safe, that’s most important but we also want them to have fun and enjoy their time here at school,” said Michael Herr, Mercy Joplin COO.

“Our PTO president and vice president did a wonderful job reaching out to community members and we just want to thank them so much for all of the generous donations to be able to have these canopies at Irving,” said Jordan Adkins, Irving Principal.

The shade canopies sit on playgrounds on the north and east sides of the school campus.