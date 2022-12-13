JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin Public Library” is helping the community get connected.

600 “T-mobile” hotspots are now available to check out, free of charge, to library patrons.

The FCC’s “Emergency Connectivity Fund” is making it possible.

Anyone interested can choose a short-term check-out option of 21 days, or a long-term check-out of up to a year, before the end of the program in November of 2023.

Up to 15 devices can connect to the hotspot, all for the sake of digital literacy.

“We want to make sure that the community is connected to the resources that we offer and this makes it possible for people that may not be able to connect to some of those things, may not have reliable internet, may not be able to connect to some of our digital offerings. They’re able to do that,” said Lori Crockett, Joplin Public Library.

Just stop by the Joplin Public Library during scheduled business hours.

You don’t have to live in Joplin city limits, but you do have to have a library card.