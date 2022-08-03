JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District has announced their pick for the interim principal position at Royal Heights Elementary.

Dr. Glenn Coltharp will step into the role beginning this coming school year. Dr. Coltharp recent retired as President of Crowder College, an possesses more than 40 years of experience in various fields of education.

Prior to his work in secondary, and post-secondary education Dr. Coltharp served at the K-12 level as superintendent. assistant superintendent, middle school, and elementary principal.

He was also Principal of the Missouri State School for the Severely Handicapped and has taught kindergarten, second, and fourth grades.

Dr. Coltharp currently serves on the Missouri Department of Higher Education Council of Chief Academic Officers, representing community colleges in the State of Missouri. He also serves on the Missouri Advisory Board for Educator Preparation representing higher education and is working with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to strengthen teacher education in Missouri.

“It’s an honor to rejoin the Joplin School District. Earlier in my career, I was an elementary and middle school principal, as well as an assistant superintendent in the district. Royal Heights, as well as Joplin Schools, has a long tradition of educational excellence and I am excited to be part of the instructional program offered at Royal Heights. It’s an exciting time to be an Eagle,” said Dr. Coltharp.