JOPLIN, Mo. — Ozark Christian College students are all ready to take on the new semester.

As part of their education path, OCC students have to choose a ministry or internship that allows them to serve the community, usually through volunteering.

Every Welcome Week, the college holds the Ministry Expo, to help students get to know area churches, organizations and non-profits.

The event helps students network with a ministry they hope to volunteer with while studying at OCC.

Tuesday evening’s expo had 55 booths for students to choose from.