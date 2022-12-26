JOPLIN, Mo. — Some big changes could be coming to the public safety headquarters in Joplin.

The “Missouri Department of Public Safety” is giving the City of Joplin $1,000,000 in ARPA funds for the “Donald Clark Justice Center”.

It’s a 50/50 matching program, meaning Joplin will have to cover another million dollars.

The city is working to identify how to best spend the money on the building, which is several decades old.

Meanwhile, inside that building, a communications upgrade is underway.

City leaders have agreed to buy more than 80 new Motorola portable and mobile radios for public safety use.

This is the third purchase in a four-year plan to move to newer radios and will cost the city nearly $400,000.

The replacement will retire radios that are now 15 years old.