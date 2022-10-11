JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of Joplin’s landmarks will be rebuilt brick-by-brick. LEGO bricks, that is.

Applications are now available for the Joplin LEGO Build Competition through a program called Iconic Joplin.

The Joplin Public Library, Joplin History & Mineral Museum, and Creative Learning Alliance are hosting the competition.

Each of those sites will host up to three teams of eight teens, between 12 and 16 years old.

Over the next six months, the teams will research a city landmark… Then design and build it using LEGO.

“Then, we’re going to take all the completed builds on tour throughout the city of Joplin, and people can also virtually tour them at landmark-builds.com. And, we’ll have a People’s Choice vote award and several other awards for the builds, as well,” said Lisa Nelson, Landmark Builds Founder,

The competition is free for participants and is part of the city’s 150th birthday celebration.

The deadline to apply is November 14th.

Apply by visiting www.Landmark-Builds.com and click on “Apply Today” under

“Become an Iconic Joplin builder.”