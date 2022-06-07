Today's opening celebration of Joplin "Raising Cane's" had some showing up Monday morning, to wait

JOPLIN, Mo. — The grand opening celebration of a new chicken restaurant in Joplin, called “Raising Cane’s,” had people showing up as early as Monday morning (6/6) for the big event.

A Joplin Chamber ribbon cutting ceremony declared Missouri’s 19th Raising Cane’s, officially open for business.

140 crew members had to be hired to work at the Louisiana based restaurant, located at 13th and Rangeline.

The privately owned Joplin location is now the 636th Raising Cane’s in the country.

“Dad was like hyping it up, and I was like, ‘oh there is no way is it going to be, like, that good.’ But then I tried it and it was the real deal, it was good.”

Noah Anderson, Raising Cane’s “Caniac”

The list of food available on their menu isn’t extensive.

In fact, that menu consists of four chicken items for you to choose from.

“Our one love is our quality chicken finger meals. Fresh, never frozen, just an incredible flavor. They’re juicy and we marinate them for 24-hours. You dip that in our proprietary sauce, our Cane’s Sauce, and what you get is incredibly craveable. It’s just awesome!”

Tony Nab, Raising Cane’s Area Leader

SLIDESHOW: View Photos From Raising Cane’s Opening Day Events

Hundreds of people lined the parking lot at the new Raising Cane’s Joplin location, before 7:00 a.m. this morning, to register for a free Raising Cane’s meal, once a week, for an entire year.

“Definitely worth getting up at 5:30 in the morning, at least for once. Maybe not everyday, but hey, for this chance to get it for a year, it’s defiantly worth it.”

Wesley Anderson, Joplin Resident & “Caniac”

Of those who entered, 20 winners were chosen from attendees who stuck around for the drawing.

One of those winners happened to be our very own Production Assistant, Tichina Coleman.

“Your chances are, you know, on in a slim chance of winning, but I prayed, I mean it sounds kind of crazy saying it, but I prayed and my name got called and I was like getting my little speed walk on to get there and I was like, ‘Yes, I finally got something working in my favor, so yeah it was cool.”

Tichina Coleman, Winner – Free Cane’s For A Year

The first 100 dine-in customers to order a combo meal, received a commemorative “Cane’s” t-shirt.

Also taking place at today’s grand opening event: Raising Cane’s crew members presented a $1,000 check to the Joplin Humane Society.

Joplin’s Raising Cane’s hours are:

Sunday-Thursday,10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to Midnight

Raising Cane’s will serve customers four different ways:

Their mobile app

Takeout

Dine-In

Double drive-thru

Patio dining

As for their menu, you can find it online, HERE.

For iPhone users wishing to place an order, you can download the mobile app via the Apple App Store, HERE.

And for Android users, you can download the mobile app via the Google Play Store, HERE.

You can also place an order online, via your desktop or laptop computer, HERE.