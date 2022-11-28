JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s still plenty of time to take advantage of “Cyber Monday” deals.

And officials with “Joplin Bright Futures” are hoping residents will help them out.

The non-profit currently has wish lists for kids of all ages on “Amazon”, “Walmart” and “Target.”

“And there are the things there that we need the most like we need coats badly. We need kids’ and adult-sized coats, we need pants, like stretchy pants that are good for, there just stretchy pants like athletic pants like joggers, sweat pants, all sizes, boys and girls, men and women, because our high school kids are adult-sized,” said Amanda Stone, JBF.

Amanda stone says they could also use tennis shoes for both boys and girls of all ages.

Many other items are on the wish lists, which will remain up beyond “Cyber Monday.”

Those interested in helping out can visit their Amazon Wishlist, here.

You can also see more ways to donate on the Bright Futures Joplin website, here.