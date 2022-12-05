JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are an ideal time to get rid of some things you no longer need and donate them to someone who does.

And that includes medical equipment.

The “Medical Loan Closet” at Grace Baptist Church is stocked with both durable and non-durable equipment to loan to people who need it.

And if you have items you don’t need, Terri Heeter says her facility would like to have them.

“We have big equipment as well, not just what you see, we have hospital beds, Hoyer Lifts, lift chairs, I mean all that stuff is you know, anywhere from 500 to a thousand dollars to buy, and some people only need this stuff on a temporary basis like they’re having surgery,” said Terri Heeter, Medical Loan Closet.

The medical loan closet was started and is operated by volunteers at “Grace Baptist”.

