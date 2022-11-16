JOPLIN, Mo. — An area business needs your help so they can be a “Santa to a Senior”.

This year marks the 12th year for the Home Instead “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

Here’s how it works, just come into the Region Ten Area Agency on Aging office in Joplin, pick out a paper ornament, buy that product, and bring it back to the same office.

Hillary Bokker says most of the items are everyday things many of us have and take for granted.

“So this year it’s our biggest number we’ve had, we’re supporting 130 home-bound seniors this year so we’re thrilled to support them, but it’s with basic items this year that our seniors desperately need, some of those items are toilet paper, laundry detergent, toothpaste, body wash,” said Hillary Bokker, Co-Owner, Home Instead.

The deadline to purchase items and bring them back to the Area Agency on Aging is December 9th.

It’s located at 531 East 15th Street.

The center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.