JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin announced Thursday how citizens can view the city’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023.

The City of Joplin’s Proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 is available on the City’s website here. The City Manager’s Budget Message opens the document and gives an overview of projects in the upcoming year.

Citizens can also view the Proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 in the reference section of the Joplin Public Library, 1901 East 20th Street.

Joplin City Council’s Budget Work Sessions are set for Tuesday through Thursday, September 20th – 22nd where citizens are encouraged to attend. Sessions will begin at 5:45 PM within the Council Chambers. Meeting agendas will be posted as each date nears.

The public is invited to speak at these sessions regarding the City budget and work sessions. Meetings will also be live streamed through the City Council’s page on the Joplin website here.