JOPLIN, Mo. — A new rate plan by Liberty Utilities is allowing customers to better control their energy bill by managing when they use electricity.

Recently, the Missouri Public Service Commission approved time-of-use (TOU) rates for Liberty Utility customers in Missouri. This new time-based rate plan called Time Choice went into effect this week (10/15). The change show on bills received by Missouri customers after November 23 of this year. The utility company says there will be little-to-no change to their customer’s bill amount, because of this transition, and depending on the season, customers may see slight savings without changing energy use habits. This change takes place automatically and there’s no action Liberty Utility customers need to make.

Liberty claims the new Time Choice rate plan gives customers flexibility to better control their energy bill by managing when they use electricity. The plan also better reflects the price for energy, which is more expensive during peak hours, when energy demand is higher, than off-peak hours, when energy demand is lower.

On the Time Choice rate plan, Liberty Utility’s Missouri customers will pay a little more for energy used during peak hours (from 6:00 a.m. to 10:0 p.m.) and a little less for energy used during off-peak hours (from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.). To save on your bill, Liberty advises customers to shift more energy use to off-peak hours, where you receive a 2-cent credit toward every kWh of energy you use. This credit will appear as a line item on your bill.

Liberty Utilities has three ways their Missouri customers can save on the new Time Choice rate plan: