JOPLIN, Mo. — As temperatures drop and residents turn on their heaters.

Now is the time to make sure everything is in working order before winter actually arrives in just about a month.

Professionals say preventative maintenance and performing small tasks on your own, can prevent major issues and breakdowns.

Bobby Bush with Paschal Air Plumbing and electric there are some things you can do on your own now that could keep you from having to call a professional later.

“Well if you’re willing and able to clean your coil, your outdoor coil. Pull a hose over there, and rinse it off with a light flow of water. You know, we don’t want to damage the coils with too heavy of water. Make sure you’re adequately changing your air filter. If you hear any weird noises, that’s one of the telltale signs of your machines having a problem,” said Bobby Bush, Paschal, Service Tech.

Maintenance on your air unit can be expensive.

That’s why Bush suggests staying on top of maintenance year-round.