JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time.

Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday.

Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas, working their way toward the middle of the city until complete.

If you’re looking to dispose of leaves on your own, you can take them to the “Joplin Compost Facility.”

It’s located at 3457 Eddy Lane in Joplin and is open daily during daylight hours.

The city asks that no trash bags, brush, or tree limbs be left.

Here’s a link to the city’s leaf-pick-up map, where you can see when the crews will get to your neighborhood.