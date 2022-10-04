JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police are asking drivers to be vigilant and patient, regarding the ongoing bridge project on South Rangeline Road.

Police say they’ve received a lot of complaints from homeowners about people speeding through residential neighborhoods, drivers who are trying to take shortcuts through detour routes.

“We understand that there’s an inconvenience to this. MODOT worked really hard to try to come up with solutions to, you know, relieve some of those concerns and make it easy as possible, but at the end of the day, you know, you’re stopping the major artery through Joplin and when you do that, it’s going to inconvenience some folks, but, you know, when this is done, it’s going to be well worth it,” said Sgt. Jared Delzell, JPD.

The $6,200,000 bridge project is slated to be finished by the middle of December, if not sooner.