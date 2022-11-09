JOPLIN, Mo. — Breath gives us life. It’s something we can take for granted until a difficult diagnosis literally takes our breath away.

And, if that cause is lung cancer, a piece of technology only locally offered at Freeman Health System, is literally changing lives.

It has now performed its 200th procedure in less than two years.

“It’s just unbelievable the technology that’s available now,” said Joan Belk, Received procedure.

Joan Belk received an important screening procedure just a few weeks ago that could potentially save her life.

“The two most questions I get are: Did it hurt? Well, no, I was asleep. And, did you get sick? I went out for breakfast shortly after I was awake and moving,” said Belk.

The “Monarch Robot-Assisted Bronchoscopy” platform at Freeman Health System debuted only a year in a half ago

Pulmonologist Dr. Grant Pierson just completed its 200th procedure.

“Initially, the first thought was, let’s just get to the nodule and we’re going to get answers. But, then, you start learning how to manipulate it in different ways,” said Dr. Grant Pierson, Pulmonologist.

“With this technology, we’re going to be able to detect lung cancers very early. Hopefully, while they’re in the very early stages. We’re going to be able to get that patient the treatment they need that’s going to save their life,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President & CEO.

The machine helps doctors find lung cancer quicker than ever before, by finding nodules they may not have been able to see before because time is of the essence.

90% of people diagnosed with the disease do not survive it, making it the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.

“The longer it takes to get to the diagnosis, the longer it takes to get to the treatment,” said Pierson.

Dr. Pierson says his team is finding different ways to use the machine, including keeping better track of any nodules in question.

“We’re using more metallic markers that can actually mark the nodule, and be able to track it a little bit longer, and see, is there a significant change? Or it helps our radiation oncologist to help minimize the field of radiation to help improve therapeutics,” said Pierson.

The Monarch platform’s early detection benefits are also helping minimize the amount of surgery needed and recovery time.

“Two hundred of these procedures is a huge milestone for us, because we know that’s two hundred lives that have potentially been saved with the early detection, and, thus, treatment of lung cancer,” said Baker.

“I’m very pleased with the results we’re getting, and I’m very honored to have it. It’s amazing,” said Pierson

“It’s fun also being part of something historic like this,” said Belk.