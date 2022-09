JOPLIN, Mo. — More than $4 million — that’s how much international travelers spent in Joplin last year according to a new report. It breaks down the list of tourists both by country of origin — and how much they spent using Visa credit cards.

Canada was first on the list — more than 16,000 travelers spent nearly $1.7 million. Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Guatemala also topped the list.

Overall, there was a total of 21,000 international travelers.