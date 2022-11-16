JOPLIN, Mo. — Pieces of Joplin are now up in space.

The Artemis 1 mission finally launched early this morning.

Cables and harnesses in the solid rocket boosters are from the Joplin business, “Ducommun.”

NASA’s unmanned moon-orbiting mission had been delayed several times since August.

About 50 “Ducommun” employees have been working on it since 2017 and will continue to work on parts for future “Artemis” flights.

“It was super exciting, you know. We had launch parties planned when they were going to be daytime launches. Of course, this one being in the middle of the night, wasn’t really practical, but just as proud to know that it finally did go. Everything was successful on the launch and we know that our parts performed as they were intended,” said Derek Martin, Ducommun Joplin Senior Performance Center Director.

Ducommun isn’t the only Joplin tie to the mission.

Eight different types of batteries from “Eagle Picher” are on board.

All of this, is part of the process to put a man back on the moon by 2025.