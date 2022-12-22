JOPLIN, Mo. — We got a bird’s-eye view this morning, of what the conditions looked like from the inside of a “Joplin Special Road District” truck.

Crews were out early this morning, around 4 a.m. pre-treating roads.

Officials say they felt fortunate there wasn’t any rain before the snow and drop in temperatures because that would’ve resulted in a whole lot of ice. 12 drivers cover about 300 miles of roads.

We tagged along with Randy Reed, who’s actually the road district’s shop foreman.

“Yeah, on days like today I get to help the guys take care of the roads. I’m just kind of a floater, anywhere I’m needed, go out and just take care of that area. It’s best to stay at a safe distance back, the further back possible, not try to pass. Just be aware of us being around. We’re, we’re doin’ out best to, to be as safe as possible, but when we got to deal with traffic, it makes our job that much more difficult. We still got guys out coverin’ all the roads, makin’ sure that what we treated earlier, sometimes we’ll have to go back and retreat it, especially when the wind’s blowin’ like it is,” said Randy Reed, JSRD.

Before the temperatures dropped severely, Reed says crews were using a mixture of cinders, salt, and man-made sand from area rock quarries.

It helps with traction. The salt, however, becomes ineffective when temps drop below 15 degrees, so they make the switch to a sodium-beet juice mix.