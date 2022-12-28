JOPLIN, Mo. — Among common resolutions for the new year includes learning to cook, or becoming a better cook.

A Joplin area woman wants to help you achieve that.

“And I decided that Joplin needed a space where everyone could come to learn to cook and have fun at it,” said Barb Dohmen, Chef/Owner, Doughmen Kitchen

Welcome to Doughmen Kitchen, the dream of Joplin area resident Barb Dohmen.

It’s taken Dohmen about four years to accumulate all the equipment in this cooking cottage.

“I have a large family and I have a lot of friends, and I have a passion for food and I love to cook,” said Dohmen.

Helping her to teach some of the classes offered inside Doughmen Kitchen, is professional cook Kristy Fischer.

“A person who has a special someone they may want to learn how to cook a meal for and surprise them, they could come take a class here and learn how to do that, couples that want to have a date night or best friends that may want to do something together,” said Kristy Fischer, Executive Chef, Doughmen Kitchen.

“And it all ranges from the fundamentals of cooking all the way to how to make an Italian dish, how to make a Korean dish, how to make a simple dinner, we have a variety of classes for everyone,” adds Dohmen.

And if class participants wind up loving to cook as much as the instructors, and show an aptitude for it, Fischer says the certificate they’ll receive upon completion could help lead to a career in cooking.

“Doughmen Kitchen” formally opens for business on Friday with its first set of classes.

To learn more about it, or to sign-up for a class, you can visit their website, here.