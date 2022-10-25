JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, at least for retailers.

Good holiday sales can be the difference between staying in business into the new year or having to close their doors.

But in a time when most retailers have been short on help to begin with, how can they beef up their workforce?

Christy Caddy says don’t be afraid of paying someone to find them for you.

“I don’t know, I’ve used Indeed with great success. The last four or five girls I’ve hired have came from Indeed, and they’re awesome,” said Christy Caddy, Owner, Miss Daisy’s.

That’s how she’s been able not only to staff her original location along I-44, but open a second one in the Northpark Mall. Even so, she’d like to have more.

“We do need a few more just because we do do design services and we opened a second location so we do have availability for a few more employees,” said Caddy.

As the owner of two Vintage Stock locations in Joplin, and 68 other stores in 12 states, Rodney Spriggs says he has a formula for adding to the sales force without even having to train them, because they’re usually college students who have already worked for him before.

“They come back to visit family and stuff, and they like what we sell and what we do, so they’ll pick up some shifts and that’s worked out well for us. That’s not just here in Joplin, you know, it’s all of our stores around the United States, so we’ve got it better than most that we have some of those people come back to us,” said Rodney Spriggs, C.E.O. Vintage Stock.

He says whatever a retailer has to do to bring in more help, Spriggs says do it, because you can’t afford not to.

“But this time of year, everybody’s going to be busier, just probably won’t be as busy as last year because it was a little crazy with the government you know putting money out in November so it’s not going to be as busy but December is where every business you know their sales double or triple,” said Spriggs.