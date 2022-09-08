JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Four State area businesses, still feeling the effects of the pandemic, could get significant financial assistance through a government program. It’s called the Employee Retention Tax Credit. Any small business owner who had employees during 2020 and 2021 could qualify and receive up to $26,000 per employee in COVID relief money.

Andrew Jordan, of Jordan CPA Services, says small business owners with a lot of lower-paid employees should look into it, even if they weren’t able to keep their doors open during that time frame. And, some of those businesses that qualify for the tax credit can get more money from this program than they did for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We’re talking to businesses who qualify for big dollar amounts, tens or hundreds of thousands in credit that don’t know that it exists, and so this is really just educating people and making sure they know to check into it,” said Andrew Jordan, Jordan C.P.A. Services.

He adds, in some cases, business owners can qualify for both the PPP and Employee Retention Tax Credit programs.