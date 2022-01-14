House burns east of Carthage, Mo., what could have been salvaged is now gone after rekindle

Carthage Fire Marshal Eli Maples tells us on scene this is a rekindle from Thursday afternoon.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:55 a.m. reports of a structure fire determined to be 2070 E. Jasco Drive alerted Jasper County Emergency 911.

Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire, Jasper Fire & Rescue and Sarcoxie Fire responded as mutual aid.

Conditions at 4:13 a.m. are cold, cloudy skies, 4 mph wind and 34°.

Carthage Fire Marshal Eli Maples tells us on scene this fire is a rekindle from earlier.

Thursday afternoon about 3:45 p.m. Carthage Fire battled a blaze at the residence, however the roof appeared intact from the front of the residence. After the initial fire the utilities were turned off and no one was home.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday when Maples arrived he said it was already fully involved. And now the home is a total loss.

The family was displaced by the initial fire and now what could have been salvaged is now gone.

Maples also wanted to emphasize their thanks for their mutual aid partners who assisted. Jasper Fire & Rescue, Duenweg Fire and Sarcoxie Fire. All assisting units were dismissed at 5:47 a.m.

We will update with more information as it becomes available from authorities.

