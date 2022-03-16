JOPLIN, Mo. — In support of the Joplin Police Department, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will donate money to JPD for each blood donation for a few days.

This week and through Friday, CBCO will donate $5.00 for each donation made at the Joplin Donation Center for their “Unite Joplin Blood Drive” in honor of the fallen Joplin officers. Funds will go to the JPD Officer Benevolence Fund established by the Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Foundation which will directly benefit victims’ families.

Donors will receive a long-sleeved quarter-zip pullover and a Boots and Badges t-shirt honor first responders.

CBCO’s Joplin Donor Center is located at 101 N. Range Line Road inside the Northpark Mall. Donation hours are Monday through Thursday, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Friday 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Due to the anticipated response, appointments are strongly encouraged. Make that appointment to give online here.

As the exclusive supplier of blood and plasma for the area CBCO had to act quickly on March 8th after a Joplin shooting. During this event, CBCO responded to a mass transfusion protocol request made by Freeman Health System in order to supply blood units for the critically injured officers. Within minutes, over 50 units of red cells, plasma, and platelets were delivered to FHS.

A ‘mass transfusion protocol request’ is usually made by a hospital following an event that leads to severe blood loss with the hospital deciding how large the response should be.

CBCO swiftly met the request and while their blood reserves remain at adequate levels, donors are still asked to make an appointment if possible and reminded that their donation can save the life of a community member and the importance of donations.