JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a big week for students at Missouri Southern State University.

They’re celebrating homecoming week at MSSU, with activities taking place each day this week.

Tonight (10/6), it was the annual homecoming week pep-rally and bonfire, which took place in front of the Mayes Student Life Center.

Hundreds of students, staff and alumni rallied around the football team in preparation for Saturday’s homecoming football game.

Homecoming week activities continue tomorrow with a picnic on the oval, a live DJ, the announcement of the homecoming royalty and plenty of video games to go with this year’s homecoming theme: “Lions Level Up.”

“It’s so exciting and it builds adrenaline, and I know when I was in high school and played sports, people cheering you on just makes you so much more excited and makes you so much ready for the game, for sure,” said MSSU Freshmen, Kelsey Fletcher.

Saturday at 2:00 p.m., the Missouri Southern Lions host the Lincoln Blue Tigers for the homecoming football game.

The coronation ceremony will take place at half-time.