JOPLIN, Mo. — Family caregivers raising children and taking care of aging parents are feeling stressed. Those finding themselves in that situation are known as the “Sandwich” generation. 62% of the “sandwich” generation in the U.S. often feel they have to choose between being a good parent or being a good son or daughter. 49% of working caregivers say their employer has warned them that caregiving responsibilities are jeopardizing their employment status. With this comes physical, emotional, and financial pressures.

“Home Instead Joplin” is urging awareness on the topic and offering resources.

“We have care professionals that actually help take these stressors off of the family. Our care professionals can come into the home and they can take away those day-to-day tasks and responsibilities, so that way, when when the son or daughter does come over to visit, or gets home for the day, They’re able to be son and daughter versus being caregiver,” said Laura Land, General Manager, Home Instead Joplin.

“Home Instead Joplin” also offers different support groups to caregivers as many of them often feel isolated.

For more resources and information, you can follow this link here.