JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release.

‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from 3-5 PM. Admission is free but on a first come, first serve basis. The event will be hosted in the lumber aisle.

The event takes place on the 11th anniversary of the re-building of the Joplin Home Depot – now fitted with a storm shelter of its own. The film will explore the retailer’s role in disaster relief efforts, according to their release. A panel with the film’s director will also be present for questions and comments.

The film can also be viewed on the retailer’s site through this link.