JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2022 edition of the Joplin City Hall Holiday Windows has been lit as part of their holiday spirit in downtown Joplin.

“Visit Joplin” has installed a stained glass holiday scene in the front windows of City Hall. The window looks out onto Main Street/Route 66.

The theme is “‘Tis the Season at Newman’s Department Store” and draws inspiration from past images of City Hall when it was a department store. The series was painted by local muralist Sandra Pemberton, on vinyl panes to resemble a stained-glass effect.

“The tradition of decorating the windows continues the practice started by Newman’s Department Store, the building’s original inhabitant,” said Patrick Tuttle, Director of Visit Joplin. “Though the winter scene can be viewed by residents and guests alike at any time, the stained glass effect is best observed at night when they are lit from behind.”

In this year’s windows:

Depicted in the center and right panes are Newman’s Toyland featuring several memorable toys from days gone day. Those who look closely will recognize Boomer the Groundhog, who served as Visit Joplin’s mascot for several years.

The left pane draws upon newspaper ads showing what the best dressed were wearing for the holiday season when “being dapper” meant everything.

Nostalgia in the details:

In the lower right corner of the far-right pane is a “Toyland 2 nd Floor” sign paying tribute to the work of Robert O. Isaac, Newman’s window decorator from 1946-1956, whose signs and advertisements were done freehand.

In the lower-left corner of the center pane is a Newman's brand proudly displayed on hat boxes and seasonal gift boxes.

The lower left corner of the far-left panel is from a past Newman’s holiday advertisement, “The Stars Are Out for the Holidays,” expressing the best store to shop for your holiday fashions.

Tuttle says the holiday scene will be on display until January 3rd.