JOPLIN, Mo. — Holiday fun was on the agenda at a historical museum.

The “Joplin History and Mineral Museum” hosted its annual holiday open house.

Guests were able to snack on some cookies and cider while making some holiday ornaments to take home.

The event also featured a gingerbread house decorating contest. 22 houses total were submitted for judging.

Awards were given out for best design by youth, adults, professionals, and families.

Attendees also voted on the best-decorated house, for a people’s choice award.

“It’s a free event. It’s an event for adults and children, anybody that wants to come out and feel the Christmas spirit that we have here at the museum,” said Paula Callihan, Joplin Historical Society President.

Callihan says this event also provides attendees a chance to experience the new exhibits that are currently inside the museum.