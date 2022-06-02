JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning zip codes in Joplin, MO using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Zip codes were mapped to city using Simple Maps. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income.

Education levels and occupation contribute mightily to salaries, but where a worker lives can give a boost to employees across the board—or result in diminished earnings. It’s not just a location’s tax rates and cost of living, either. According to a Brookings study, simple geography is responsible for a large variation in earnings: Sebring, Florida, for example, has the low median earning of just $26,000, while the metro area of San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara in California boasts a median earning figure of $65,000. The same study found that overall workers in the top-earning 30 locations across the U.S. earn an average of 37% more than the workers in the bottom 30 locations.

#10. 64857 (Purcell) – Median household income: $53,229- Households earning over $100,000: 19.3%%

#9. 64804 (Joplin) – Median household income: $54,547- Households earning over $100,000: 19.4%%

#8. 64830 (Alba) – Median household income: $55,445- Households earning over $100,000: 8.6%%

#7. 64849 (Neck City) – Median household income: $56,667- Households earning over $100,000: 9.4%%

#6. 64832 (Asbury) – Median household income: $57,596- Households earning over $100,000: 16.8%%

#5. 64755 (Jasper) – Median household income: $61,087- Households earning over $100,000: 23.1%%

#4. 64840 (Diamond) – Median household income: $61,518- Households earning over $100,000: 25.3%%

#3. 64834 (Carl Junction) – Median household income: $64,390- Households earning over $100,000: 28.1%%

#2. 64841 (Duenweg) – Median household income: $65,455- Households earning over $100,000: 11.6%%

#1. 64855 (Oronogo) – Median household income: $69,133- Households earning over $100,000: 26.6%%