JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry needs some help to keep up with the rising demand for food.

Souls Harbor provides food baskets to residents in need in the Joplin area.

Executive Director Dianna Gurley says the number of people asking for baskets is at an all-time high. In fact, she says they’ve distributed as many as 50 on a single day, multiple times.

Thanks to some corporate donations she says they’ve been able to meet the need, so far.

“Amazon over the last few weeks has brought us a $2,000 donation which pretty much filled a truck and that helped out a lot too. The freezers have gone completely empty once, and we were able to get them filled back up by people’s generosity and we’re headed to that again. They’re once again emptying out,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.

Gurley says food and/or financial donations can be made at their facility at 815 South Main Street Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 3 PM.